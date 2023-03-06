X

    Lamar Jackson Will Get Ravens Franchise Tag If No New Contract Reached, Newsome Says

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 6, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
    Greg Fiume/Getty Images

    Whether the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson are able to agree to a long-term extension this offseason remains to be seen. But one thing became clear on Monday—the dynamic quarterback isn't going to hit free agency.

    "Today and up until 3:30 tomorrow, a lot of energy will be utilized in trying to get a deal done," Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome said on The Bernie Kosar Show Monday (h/t ESPN's Jamison Hensley). "If not, we will put the franchise tag on him."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.