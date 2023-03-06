Lamar Jackson Will Get Ravens Franchise Tag If No New Contract Reached, Newsome Says

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Whether the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson are able to agree to a long-term extension this offseason remains to be seen. But one thing became clear on Monday—the dynamic quarterback isn't going to hit free agency.

"Today and up until 3:30 tomorrow, a lot of energy will be utilized in trying to get a deal done," Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome said on The Bernie Kosar Show Monday (h/t ESPN's Jamison Hensley). "If not, we will put the franchise tag on him."

