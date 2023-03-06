X

    Will Levis to Raiders as NFL GMs, Execs Mock out Top 10 Picks of 2023 NFL Draft

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 6, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 04: Quarterback Will Levis of Kentucky participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Derek Carr is off to the New Orleans Saints, and the Las Vegas Raiders currently find themselves in quarterback limbo.

    They may not be for long, however, with "three NFL general managers and top execs from other teams" projecting Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to the Raiders in April's draft, per Mike Sando of The Athletic.

    "Josh [McDaniels] drafted [Tim] Tebow in Denver because of the makeup, he has been with [Tom] Brady, he has been with Mac Jones," one general manager said. "Levis has that makeup where he is going to be really good on the board and everything like that, so they might prioritize that."

    Other quarterbacks coming off the board in the top-10 picks including Alabama's Bryce Young to the Houston Texans at No. 2, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 and Florida's Anthony Richardson to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5.

    Most of the executives polled believed that Young and Stroud would be the first two players selected, however, with trades likely to shake up the draft order.

    Will Levis to Raiders as NFL GMs, Execs Mock out Top 10 Picks of 2023 NFL Draft
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon