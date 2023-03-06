Will Levis to Raiders as NFL GMs, Execs Mock out Top 10 Picks of 2023 NFL Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Derek Carr is off to the New Orleans Saints, and the Las Vegas Raiders currently find themselves in quarterback limbo.

They may not be for long, however, with "three NFL general managers and top execs from other teams" projecting Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to the Raiders in April's draft, per Mike Sando of The Athletic.

"Josh [McDaniels] drafted [Tim] Tebow in Denver because of the makeup, he has been with [Tom] Brady, he has been with Mac Jones," one general manager said. "Levis has that makeup where he is going to be really good on the board and everything like that, so they might prioritize that."

Other quarterbacks coming off the board in the top-10 picks including Alabama's Bryce Young to the Houston Texans at No. 2, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 and Florida's Anthony Richardson to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5.

Most of the executives polled believed that Young and Stroud would be the first two players selected, however, with trades likely to shake up the draft order.