Jets Rumors: 'Many' Pushed for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Before Derek Carr Interest

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The New York Jets may have lost out on one potential veteran quarterback in Derek Carr, but there reportedly was plenty of backing to sign another this offseason.

"Before Derek Carr grew support in the Jets building, there were many who were pushing for Jimmy Garoppolo," ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Monday.

The update came after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported the New Orleans Saints were "closing in on a deal" with Carr.

While the free-agent negotiation period does not open until March 13, that did not apply to Carr because the Las Vegas Raiders already released him. That opened the door for meetings with teams, and he took one with the Jets.

"That was a fantastic visit, really enjoyed spending time with him," general manager Joe Douglas told reporters Tuesday. "He's the only quarterback I can shed any light on for you guys, since he's the only quarterback that's a free agent. I can say that he left a strong impression with everybody."

Alas, New York will have to look elsewhere with the four-time Pro Bowler reportedly agreeing to join New Orleans if it doesn't want Zach Wilson as its primary starter.

While Aaron Rodgers could be an option if the future Hall of Famer leaves the Green Bay Packers this offseason, the Jets could do worse than Garoppolo. The 31-year-old is 40-17 as a starter and led the Niners to the Super Bowl during the 2019 campaign.

Garoppolo's ceiling is lower than others', but he is also known as a game manager who will limit mistakes and get the ball into the hands of the playmakers around him.

In New York, that would mean finding wide receiver Garrett Wilson and relying on running back Breece Hall while a strong defense sets the tone. It could be a formula for playoff contention, especially after the quarterback position held the team back in 2022.

Health has always been an issue with Garoppolo, but the Jets need to upgrade the position to compete for the AFC East crown.

And he would represent an upgrade.