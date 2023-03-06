NFL Rumors: Rams to Cut Leonard Floyd If Unable to Find Trade; Won Super Bowl with LA

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Leonard Floyd helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl during the 2021 season, but his time with the team reportedly could be coming to an end.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Los Angeles is "expected to release" the linebacker if it cannot find a trade partner.

ESPN's Field Yates noted that the Rams could create $15.5 million in cap space for 2023 by releasing Floyd with a post-June 1 designation. They would create only $3 million in cap space for the upcoming season if they released him without a post-June 1 designation.

