NFL Execs Predict Seahawks Draft Anthony Richardson amid Geno Smith Contract Rumors

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Geno Smith led the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs in their first post-Russell Wilson season, but that might not stop the NFC West team from selecting a quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

That is especially the case with Smith scheduled for free agency this offseason.

"Seattle might take a quarterback," an NFL executive said, per Mike Sando of The Athletic. "Probably Anthony Richardson—big, athletic guy who can run."

Another general manager echoed those sentiments.

"I could see (Seahawks GM) John (Schneider) liking Richardson a lot," the GM said. "He hasn't started much and didn't really carry his team but is a freak talent."

The suggestions come with Smith's contract status up in the air. Schneider told reporters discussions have been "positive" with the veteran, but head coach Pete Carroll also said the team is doing its homework on quarterbacks such as Richardson, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis as the draft approaches.

"We are totally connected to the quarterbacks that are coming out," Carroll said. "This is a really huge opportunity for us. It's a rare opportunity. We've been drafting in the low 20s for such a long time; you just don't get the chance with these guys. So we're deeply involved with all that."

Perhaps that involvement will end with Richardson in Seattle.