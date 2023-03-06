NFL GM Predicts Colts Trade for Bears' Pick to Draft C.J. Stroud over Bryce Young

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One general manager believes the Indianapolis Colts will provide the answer to two of the biggest questions regarding the 2023 NFL draft with a series of moves.

It is widely assumed the Chicago Bears will eventually trade the No. 1 pick to a quarterback-needy team since they have Justin Fields in place, and a GM told Mike Sando of The Athletic: "I think Indianapolis will try to get in there ahead of Houston."

That would answer the question of who will trade for the top pick, and the same GM said the Colts will also provide the solution to which of the highly regarded quarterbacks will go first by choosing Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.

"Bigger, stronger, better arm," the GM said of Stroud compared to Alabama's Bryce Young.

That the Colts and Houston Texans need quarterbacks and are choosing in the top five only gives the Bears more leverage, as the AFC South teams surely won't want to see their signal-caller of choice end up going to a division rival.

This scenario would work out for the Texans at No. 2 overall if they favor Young over Stroud, but it would be a risky proposition for either team to sit back and wait with the No. 1 pick available for the right price.