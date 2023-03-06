Bears Can Get 2 Future 1sts in Trade for No. 1 NFL Draft Pick, GM Ryan Poles Says

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles knows he's sitting in a position of power with the No. 1 overall pick.

Poles is widely expected to explore trading the top selection in the weeks ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, but he said he won't be pushed into making a trade before the team has a set vision for its future.

"No one's gonna rush me," Poles told Peter King of NBC Sports. "I know I can get a '24 one and a '25 one. You're telling me for the next two years I'll have two ones? That's either four really good players, or if we're cruising, we can still trade back."

Chicago's decision with the No. 1 pick will be determined by its long-term outlook on the 2023 quarterback class versus how the organization feels about moving forward with Justin Fields. The Ohio State product has flashed talent in his first two NFL seasons—particularly as a runner—but it's still very much in the air whether he's a true franchise option.

While the Bears can load up the roster around Fields by trading back a few spots and landing future draft picks, this is a decision that can set the tone for an entire generation of Chicago football.

If the front office decides Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis or Anthony Richardson is a true can't-miss prospect at the quarterback spot, they should take their guy and look to move Fields. If a Hall of Fame quarterback is on the board in April and the Bears pass, it's a decision fans may never let them live down.

Poles has been open about the Bears preferring to trade the pick. He told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated that there's an "over 50 percent" chance the pick is moved before draft day.

"We've always leaned that way because Justin (Fields) did some really good things, and I'm excited about where his game's going to go," Poles told reporters last week at the scouting combine. "But at the same time, when you sit in our situation at (No.) 1 overall, you have to do your due diligence. You have to investigate everything. You got to spend time with those guys just to make sure we're making the right decision."