NFL Combine 2023 Results: Highlights, Reaction and Recap from Sunday

The final day of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis focused on the offensive linemen and running backs, and a whole slew of potential NFL prospects showed off their abilities.

But most people were focused on one man in particular: Texas running back Bijan Robinson, one of the top prospects in this draft.

He didn't disappoint, running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, a 1.52-second 10-yard split, a 37-inch vertical and a 10'4" broad jump.

"I thought it was a pretty good day," the man of the hour said on the NFL Network. "It's just a blessing to be out here with all these great guys and letting my skills be showcased, whether it's from agility drills to [the 40-yard dash] position drills, it was just a fun day."

Robinson was always likely to be a first-round pick after two straight seasons eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards, including 2022's epic 1,580-yard, 18-touchdown campaign. But the fact that he tested well could vault him into top-10 consideration, even at a time when positional value has moved away from drafting running backs early.

He's just that good.

Some of the other running backs in action absolutely blazed their 40 times, though, including Texas A&M speedster Devon Achane and Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, widely considered the No. 2 option at the position in this draft class behind Robinson.

Offensive linemen just aren't going to flash as much as skill position players at something like the combine, so they weren't moving the needle as much in general as the running backs.

Blake Freeland turned some heads with his testing, however:

And that's how you make yourself some money, folks.

A few other offensive linemen who impressed during the drills section included UCLA's Jon Gaines, Syracuse's Matthew Bergeron and Tennessee's Darnell Wright, among others.

