OL Richard Gouraige Won't Do Combine Drills Due to Injury from Pain Tolerance Test

Florida offensive tackle Richard Gouraige reportedly "woke up with a swollen ankle after a pain tolerance test created an injury," according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, essentially ending his physical participation at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Per that report, he came into the combine healthy and had planned to do drills on Sunday but "now won't be able to thanks to the situation caused during his medical exams."

