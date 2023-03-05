Florida OL Richard Gouraige Won't Do NFL Combine Drills Because of Ankle Injury

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Florida offensive tackle Richard Gouraige reportedly will not participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine after waking up with a swollen ankle, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per that report, he came into the combine healthy and had planned to do drills on Sunday but "now won't be able to thanks to the situation caused during his medical exams."

It's unclear how Gouraige not being able to participate in the drills will affect his draft stock, if at all. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com offered the following scouting report on the offensive line prospect:

"Durable and dependable, Gouraige has logged 42 career starts splitting time between tackle and guard. While he has started at left tackle over the last two seasons, teams might be more inclined to bump him inside due to a lack of desired length. He's instinctive and plays with sound technique, but he could struggle when matched with size and power across from him. Gouraige's pass protection experience at tackle should benefit him, but athletic limitations might ultimately cap his draft value and career ceiling."

Gouraige impressed at the Senior Bowl, opening up the possibility that the combine might be another chance to further elevate his draft stock. As it stands, he's likely going to be a middle- to late-rounds option for teams.

"I feel like this league is 70/30 percent of pass/run," Gouraige told Kevin O'Donnell of Fox 13 Tampa Bay in early February. "I'm definitely a pass protector in this league, and I love running the ball for sure. I like to dominate the line of scrimmage and imposing my will against those guys. Moving a guy from point A to point B against his will."