Eagles Rumors: Former Patriots OC Matt Patricia Has Shot to Be PHI's LB Coach

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly considering Matt Patricia to become the team's new linebackers coach, according to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

Patricia, who spent the past season with the New England Patriots, likely will seek a change of scenery this offseason, with ESPN's Dan Graziano reporting Sunday that he has "spoken with other teams about roles on their defensive coaching staffs. Patricia's contract in New England is up, and it feels likely he'll move on somewhere else after a rough year coaching the offense for the Pats."

