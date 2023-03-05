ESPN: Adam Thielen' Vikings Exit 'Wouldn't Surprise' amid $20M Salary-Cap Hit

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Adam Thielen's time with the Minnesota Vikings reportedly could come to an end this offseason.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the wide receiver's "$20 million cap hit must be reworked, and it wouldn't surprise if talks resulted in a fresh start." That is especially the case if the Vikings look toward free agency or trades to bolster the position, which would give Thielen a smaller role.

The Vikings are the only NFL team Thielen has ever known since he was an undrafted rookie out of Minnesota State.

He was a minimal contributor at the start of his career but turned the corner in 2016 with 967 receiving yards. He followed that up with back-to-back Pro Bowl performances in 2017 (91 catches for 1,276 yards and four touchdowns) and 2018 (113 catches for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns).

While Thielen has not since returned to the Pro Bowl, he still had 14 touchdown catches in 2020 and 10 in 2021.

Yet he will be 33 years old during the 2023 campaign and saw his role diminish some last season with 70 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns. He was still a productive playmaker, but his salary cap hit may make bringing him back not worth it from Minnesota's perspective.

Fowler also listed safety Harrison Smith ($19.1 million) and linebacker Eric Kendricks ($11.4 million) as possible players who could see their contracts restructured as the Vikings look to create more financial flexibility.

Perhaps another team looks at Thielen's fairly recent production and believes he can still be a top option if he joins an offense where he isn't overshadowed by Justin Jefferson.

That could open up a potential trade for Minnesota as it looks to make some moves with its veteran players this offseason and keep a team together that can compete for a second consecutive NFC North crown.