    2023 NFL Draft Rumors: Insiders Believe Panthers Will Be 'Aggressive' to Land QB

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 5, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: General manager Scott Fitterer of the Carolina Panthers speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
    Justin Casterline/Getty Images

    The Carolina Panthers are reportedly expected to be "aggressive" in pursuing a franchise quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft.

    Dan Graziano of ESPN reported to "keep an eye" on the Panthers, who have also been linked to free-agent Derek Carr.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

