2023 NFL Draft Rumors: Insiders Believe Panthers Will Be 'Aggressive' to Land QB

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly expected to be "aggressive" in pursuing a franchise quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported to "keep an eye" on the Panthers, who have also been linked to free-agent Derek Carr.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.