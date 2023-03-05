Rams Rumors: Allen Robinson II a Trade Candidate for Teams amid Jalen Ramsey Buzz

Harry How/Getty Images

Wide receiver Allen Robinson II reportedly could be one of multiple veterans the Los Angeles Rams move on from this offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Robinson is a "name of note" as the NFC West team looks to "potentially unload multiple players, not just cornerback Jalen Ramsey." Fowler noted the pass-catcher could be intriguing for teams given the "weak free-agent receiver class."

Robinson's first season with the Rams was rather disappointing.

He finished with 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns for a team that followed up its Super Bowl win with a 5-12 effort. Injuries were a large part of the problem for L.A., and the first-year Ram ended up missing seven games.

It was his second consecutive underperforming campaign after he finished the 2021 season with 38 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown for the Chicago Bears.

There was a time when Robinson was considered one of the most reliable wide receivers in the league. His resume includes three seasons of more than 1,100 receiving yards, and he led the NFL with 14 touchdown catches in 2015 as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Still, Robinson, who turns 30 in August, is something of a health risk and would require assets in a trade. He also has a cap hit of more than $18 million in 2023 and again in 2024 on his current deal, per Spotrac.

Yet there also aren't many available free agents who can match the steady production he showed earlier, and teams in need of pass-catching depth could surely consider that when exploring a potential move.

Such a trade could also help open the door for him to play for a contender if the Rams are somewhat resetting this offseason by getting rid of pricey veterans after such a lackluster 2022 season.