Baker Mayfield Rumors: 49ers, Buccaneers Linked 'Most Often' Ahead of Free Agency

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield is no longer seen as a potential franchise cornerstone like he was when the Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, but multiple NFC teams are reportedly interested in him this offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler listed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers as teams that "came up most often" during discussions about the Oklahoma product.

Mayfield has not lived up to the expectations that came with being the No. 1 overall pick in Cleveland, and he split his 2022 campaign with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.

While he went 2-8 as a starter and finished with just 10 touchdown passes to eight interceptions last year, he looked the part of a viable signal-caller at times with the Rams. He led an impressive comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders and went 24-of-28 in a blowout victory over the Denver Broncos.

If nothing else, Mayfield showed he could be an experienced backup who provides a fallback option for teams in 2023.

San Francisco could have used a fallback option during last season's NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson suffered injuries during the contest with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo already sidelined.

Lance and Purdy will both be coming off injuries to start their 2023 campaigns, so it would make some sense for the 49ers to add veteran insurance through Mayfield or someone else.

As for the Buccaneers, Tom Brady's retirement means the unproven Kyle Trask could be the starter for the upcoming season. While the 2021 second-round pick may end up thriving, having a proven backup with starting experience like Mayfield would make some sense as the team looks to compete in the NFC South.