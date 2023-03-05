Raiders Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo, Mac Jones Linked as Aaron Rodgers Alternatives

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders will reportedly look at multiple alternatives if they don't land Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

While ESPN's Dan Graziano called the AFC West team one "to watch" when it comes to the pursuit of Rodgers, he also said there is an expectation that Jimmy Garoppolo could be seen as another option. Head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were alongside the quarterback in New England, so there is some familiarity in place.

"There's also some chatter that McDaniels might try to acquire Mac Jones from the Patriots, though it seems unlikely New England would consider moving the 2021 first-rounder," Graziano wrote.

While Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of his generation, the Raiders could do worse than Garoppolo as a fallback plan.

The Eastern Illinois product is 40-17 as a starter in his career and led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl during the 2019 campaign and the NFC Championship Game during the 2021 season.

His reputation is that of a game manager rather than someone who will take over like Rodgers, but he threw for 3,978 yards in that 2019 season and 3,810 yards in 2021.

Perhaps the biggest concern when it comes to Garoppolo is his health. He was limited to six games in 2020 and was sidelined for the closing stretch of this past season with a foot injury. His absence was part of the problem for the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, as Trey Lance was also sidelined.

When Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson also suffered injuries during the game, the 49ers had little choice but to turn back to Purdy even though he couldn't really throw the ball downfield.

A healthy Garoppolo might have changed things, and the Raiders may end up hoping he is a difference-maker for them in 2023.

A role of getting the ball into the hands of playmakers such as Davante Adams and Darren Waller would be a familiar one for him since he did the same with Deebo Samuel and George Kittle in San Francisco.

Adding Garoppolo wouldn't be as flashy as bringing in Rodgers, but it could also raise the Raiders' floor compared to some other options.