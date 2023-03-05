NFL Rumors: Insiders Think Lamar Jackson May Get Ravens' Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are weighing their options when it comes to quarterback Lamar Jackson, and they reportedly could use the non-exclusive tag on the quarterback.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported "several people around the league believe" the team has "strongly considered" such an option, which would allow other clubs to offer Jackson a contract that the Ravens could match.

If the Ravens choose not to match it, they would receive two first-round picks in exchange.

Such a strategy would bring a combination of benefits and risk for Baltimore.

On the one hand, using the non-exclusive franchise tag would put less of the negotiating onus on the AFC North team as others around the league would have the opportunity to offer Jackson a contract. What's more, as Fowler noted, "transferring the work to Jackson and other teams helps Baltimore maintain neutrality in any potential breakup."

Yet the non-exclusive tag has a price tag of approximately $32 million compared to the expected $45 million for the exclusive franchise tag.

"The lower tag could damage goodwill with Jackson at a sensitive time, and the Ravens can't control any potential trade for a bigger price than two first-rounders," Fowler wrote.

There are plenty of factors to juggle in the decision-making process, including that Jackson doesn't have an agent and could be something of a health concern. He missed five games last season because of a knee injury, and his style of play opens himself to more hits when he is making plays downfield as a runner.

Yet there is also no doubt the 26-year-old is one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

His resume includes the 2019 league MVP, two Pro Bowl nods and a first-team All-Pro selection. He led the league with 36 touchdown passes during his MVP campaign, and he already has two seasons with more than 1,000 rushing yards.

The Ravens would go from potential Super Bowl contender with him to a team that could struggle to make the playoffs without him, but they have to figure out how they plan on keeping him first.