Max Duggan at 2023 NFL Combine: Measurements, Highlights and Reaction

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

TCU quarterback Max Duggan dazzled Saturday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis by running a faster-than-expected 40-yard dash.

Fresh off a magical 2022 season in which he led the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and finish second in Heisman Trophy voting, Duggan clocked an unofficial 40 time of 4.52 seconds:

Some observers were surprised, and others were impressed that Duggan showcased his athleticism at such a high level:

Perhaps it shouldn't have been such a shock, as Duggan used his legs effectively and often throughout his college career.

In four seasons, Duggan rushed for 1,856 yards and 28 touchdowns, including 423 yards and nine scores in 2022. That was on top of his 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns with eight interceptions through the air last season.

Given his combine performance and profile, there was talk on social media about Duggan's being an underrated prospect who could carve out a role in the NFL, even if it isn't as a starter:

Per the Draft Network, Duggan measured 6'1½" tall with 30⅜" hands, plus he weighed in at 207 pounds at the combine.

Much of the focus on size within the quarterback group was on Alabama's Bryce Young, who is in the mix to be the No. 1 overall pick.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Young measured 5'10⅛" and weighed 204 pounds at the combine, which would make him one of the shortest and lightest first-round picks in the history of the NFL draft.

NFL draft analyst Jon Ledyard pointed out that Duggan and Young were surprisingly nearly the same weight:

That could bring up questions about Duggan's durability at the NFL level, though he took a ton of punishment in college and played at least 10 games every year.

Duggan is nowhere near the first-round conversation with Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson, but he may have done enough Saturday to move up draft boards.