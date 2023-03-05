Final Picks for MJF vs. Bryan Danielson and Full AEW Revolution 2023 Match Card

Final Picks for MJF vs. Bryan Danielson and Full AEW Revolution 2023 Match CardMarch 5, 2023
Despite a fairly inconsistent build, AEW Revolution this Sunday, March 5 has an incredible card on tap and promises to be a must-see show.
The strongest storyline heading into the event has undoubtedly been MJF vs. Bryan Danielson. It will mark the first pay-per-view main event for Danielson in AEW, and with it being a 60-minute Iron Man match, it will be virtually impossible for them to have anything less than an excellent outing.
Jon Moxley and Adam Page will have a score of their own to settle when they collide in a Texas Death match. The two have gone back and forth in singles competition for months and this war will definitively determine who the superior star truly is.
More gold will be for grabs as well when Wardlow challenges Samoa Joe for the AEW TNT Championship and Jamie Hayter defends her AEW Women's World Championship against Saraya and Ruby Soho in a three-way match.
Before Revolution gets underway, these are the last-minute picks that matter most.
Gunns vs. Acclaimed vs. Lethal and Jarrett vs. Cassidy and Danhausen (AEW Tag Titles)
The Gunns have been AEW World Tag Team champions for just short of a month and nothing about their reign has been overly interesting so far.
The lack of credible competition has hurt as well. There was no reason to take the titles from The Acclaimed while they're still at the peak of their popularity, so it's possible they regain the gold here.
If that's what happens, interrupting their run in the first place would prove to be pointless.
It would actually make more sense for The Gunns to retain so they can eventually drop the belts to a returning FTR, who they beat the last time The Top Guys were seen on AEW TV in December. That's assuming FTR decide to come back before their contracts reportedly expire in April.
Adding Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett to this match along with the duo of Danhausen and Orange Cassidy accomplishes nothing other than getting them on the card. AEW needs to hit the reset button with their once-prestigious tag team division and fast.
Prediction: The Gunns retain.
House of Black vs. The Elite (AEW World Trios Championship)
The AEW World Trios Championship match at Revolution has much more star power than the AEW World Tag Team Championship, though the build has left a lot to be desired.
Although The Elite vs. House of Black essentially sells itself, there should have been more of an effort to make this match feel as big as it should. As it stands, it's simply the battle of two talented trios and nothing more.
The lack of story surrounding this championship clash has been disappointing.
Nonetheless, House of Black will benefit from being the trios champs much more than The Elite at this point. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have had their fun together, but they'd all would be better suited in other divisions coming out of this event.
House of Black, on the other hand, have been treading water for many months and needs something substantial in order to begin building momentum. Becoming the champs is a solid step in the right direction.
Prediction: House of Black win the AEW World Trios Championship.
Jack Perry vs. Christian Cage in a Final Burial Match
Christian Cage's betrayal of Jack Perry last summer not only led to him having a career resurgence, but also kicked off what was one of AEW's hottest feuds at that time.
Unfortunately, an injury sidelined Cage for several months, but not before he beat Perry in under a minute at All Out in September. Perry has been out for revenge ever since and this should be where he gets it.
This match is being billed as a "final burial," though there has been no official confirmation on whether it will follow Buried Alive rules or not. A standard singles match between the two would have stolen the show, but this stipulation does make matters more interesting.
Regardless of what form this matchup takes, Jungle Boy winning is imperative. He has hesitated to put Cage away in the past, so in order for him to take that next step as a singles star, he must hit Cage with the con-chair-to here and secure the victory.
From there, he can start chasing championships and continue working his way up the ladder.
Prediction: Jack Perry wins.
Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow (AEW TNT Championship)
Samoa Joe and Wardlow have been at odds since Joe turned his back on the then-AEW TNT champion in early November. At Full Gear, Joe took his title in a Triple Threat match and has been on a dominant tear ever since.
Joe added fuel to the fire by cutting Wardlow's signature ponytail on the final Dynamite of 2022. Wardlow returned with a new look over a month later and has promised to give his former tag team partner his comeuppance.
As outstanding as Joe has been in Wardlow's absence, it's evident that the plan was always for Wardlow to return and regain his title. The story makes sense and there's nothing wrong with that outcome, but AEW must be mindful of booking Wardlow better as AEW TNT champion this second time around and ensuring he doesn't become an afterthought again.
Meanwhile, Joe will be busy with these commitments as the current Ring of Honor World Television champion, so there's no need for him to hold both belts beyond Revolution.
Prediction: Wardlow wins the AEW TNT Championship.
Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho
Ricky Starks pivoting from his failed opportunity at the AEW World Championship to a feud with Chris Jericho was a brilliant use of him at first. They had a very fun match on the first Dynamite of 2023 and Starks winning provided him with a big boost.
The follow-up, however, has been less than stellar.
Starks wanting a rematch with Jericho is illogical considering he won in a clean fashion when they last went one-on-one. Jericho Appreciation Society has since attacked him several times, but realistically, there was no reason for the rivalry to continue other than having it be blown off on pay-per-view.
Jericho's storylines in AEW tend to overstay their welcome, but it would be wise to end this while Starks is still on top. Jericho avenging his loss to the up-and-comer would serve no purpose and would simply send the message that Starks can't win when it matters most.
With Jericho Appreciation Society banned from ringside, this is Stark's match to win. Needless to say, Jericho is hardly affected from enduring another defeat, but it's time for this feud to culminate with Starks going over.
Prediction: Ricky Starks wins.
Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho (AEW Women's World Championship)
The AEW Women's World Championship picture has been clouded in controversy for weeks with Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker waging war with Saraya and Toni Storm. Ruby Soho has been stuck in the middle and refused to choose a side, but has firmly set her sights on Hayter's title.
For a storyline with so much potential, the AEW originals against the outsiders angle have largely fallen flat. The heel turns for Saraya and Storm haven't been fleshed out well, and the championship itself doesn't feel like the program's focal point.
Saraya could be considered the odds-on favorite, but putting the title on her this early into her return run would be premature. Soho getting her big moment would be rewarding, but it would mean more for her to beat Hayter one-on-one down the road.
Hayter's reign only just began at Full Gear, and plenty of fresh opponents are waiting in the wings to challenge her. It isn't necessary for the championship to change hands for a third consecutive pay-per-view, so Hayter retaining is the best bet.
Prediction: Jamie Hayter retains.
Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page in a Texas Death Match
AEW has done a commendable job of establishing a heated issue between Jon Moxley and Adam Page outside of the AEW World Championship scene, which has effectively kept them both busy.
Moxley emerged victorious in their first one-on-one encounter back in October due to Page suffering a concussion and the contest being cut short as a result. Page won the rematch in January with Moxley avenging the loss in a third encounter in February.
With nothing massive at stake, it doesn't matter who reigns supreme in this Texas Death match at Revolution. Either man could realistically walk out with the win, but Page needs it slightly more.
Hangman hasn't quite been the same since losing the AEW title at Double or Nothing last May. He has lost several high-profile matches and another loss to Moxley doesn't do him any favors.
He has more to gain from a win on this show, whereas Moxley can easily absorb the loss and transition into whatever Blackpool Combat Club finds themselves doing next.
Prediction: Adam Page wins.
MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in an Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship
When the rest of AEW's programming has been in a constant state of flux, the ongoing rivalry between Bryan Danielson and MJF over the AEW World Championship has been consistently compelling for months now.
Danielson's in-ring work has been top-notch, and the same be said about MJF's weekly promos. Their segments have been a recurring highlight on Dynamite for months and it's only fitting that their feud will be blown off in AEW's first Iron Man match.
Interestingly, the most anticipated match on the show is also the most predictable. Danielson has virtually no chance of leaving the new AEW World champion.
The story of whether MJF can last the full 60 minutes and hang with one of the best in the business should end with him proving that he can. Beating the decorated Danielson in the main event of a pay-per-view would be another nice accolade for MJF to boast about.
MJF is still early on in his title reign and should maintain his grasp on the gold well into the future.
Prediction: MJF retains.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.