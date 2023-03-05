Final Picks for MJF vs. Bryan Danielson and Full AEW Revolution 2023 Match Card

0 of 8

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Despite a fairly inconsistent build, AEW Revolution this Sunday, March 5 has an incredible card on tap and promises to be a must-see show.

The strongest storyline heading into the event has undoubtedly been MJF vs. Bryan Danielson. It will mark the first pay-per-view main event for Danielson in AEW, and with it being a 60-minute Iron Man match, it will be virtually impossible for them to have anything less than an excellent outing.

Jon Moxley and Adam Page will have a score of their own to settle when they collide in a Texas Death match. The two have gone back and forth in singles competition for months and this war will definitively determine who the superior star truly is.

More gold will be for grabs as well when Wardlow challenges Samoa Joe for the AEW TNT Championship and Jamie Hayter defends her AEW Women's World Championship against Saraya and Ruby Soho in a three-way match.

Before Revolution gets underway, these are the last-minute picks that matter most.