Jordan Addison Tells Kenny Pickett's Steelers to 'Come Get Me' in 2023 NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Wide receiver Jordan Addison knows he won't have much say over where ends up going in the NFL draft. However, if he did, he'd go for as seamless a transition as possible.

That's why the former Biletnikoff Award winner is a fan of the idea of landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers and reuniting with his college quarterback Kenny Pickett, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

"Hey man, if we reunite, that'd be good," Addison said at the NFL Scouting Combine Friday. "That'd be real cool. Real easy transition. Come get me."

Addison and Pickett were teammates at the University of Pittsburgh for two years in 2020 and 2021. In their final season together, Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns—earning him the Biletnikoff. Meanwhile, Pickett was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and was eventually selected in the first round.

The 21-year-old pass catcher transferred to USC for his final collegiate season and slightly returned to the mean, finishing with 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight scores with the Trojans.

Friday wasn't the first time the idea of Addison and Pickett getting back together has been brought up. While on Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward's podcast Not Just Football in January, Pickett talked about how cool it would be for the two to link up again in the pros.

"We talked about playing in the NFL together while we were at Pitt," Pickett said. "That's like the college teammates' dream, especially for a quarterback and receiver, that kind of dynamic, especially given how well we played together."

Pickett, 24, had a solid rookie season for the Steelers after being selected with the 20th pick of the 2022 draft. He was named the starter over veteran Mitchell Trubisky on Oct. 4 and ended up starting 12 games for the organization.

He threw for 2,404 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 237 yards and three more scores.

Addison has always been projected as a first-round talent. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah had him as the first receiver off the board at No. 12 to the Houston Texans in his latest mock draft.

The Steelers hold the 17th pick of the first round.