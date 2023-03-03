NHL Trade Rumors: John Klingberg Dealt to Wild from Ducks at 2023 Deadline

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Anaheim Ducks have traded defenseman John Klingberg to the Minnesota Wild, per TSN's Pierre LeBrun.

Joe Smith of The Athletic broke down the trade:

The 30-year-old Klingberg has eight goals and 16 assists this season. He has also blocked 65 shots and registered 49 hits in 50 games. He averages 20:52 of ice time per game.

Klingberg played the first eight years of his career with the Dallas Stars before signing a one-year contract with the Ducks for this season.

