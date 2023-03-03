Kentucky QB Will Levis Met with Panthers, Bucs But Not Colts at NFL Draft Combine

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

One of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft, Will Levis, met with several teams picking in the top 10 during this week's NFL combine in Indianapolis. One organization that he did not meet with was the Indianapolis Colts, who own the fourth pick in the draft.

Levis, 23, met with the Houston Texans (No. 2 pick), Carolina Panthers (No. 9) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 19), according to ESPN's David Newton. All three teams are in desperate need of a top signal caller.

He said his visit with the Panthers—and coaches Frank Reich and Josh McCown—went well.

"It was a great way for them to kind of figure out my knowledge and then also to learn whatever I can from them," Levis said.

While Houston and the Panthers are obvious potential landing spots for Levis due to their position in the draft order, Tampa Bay is in an interesting predicament. The Buccaneers made the playoffs last season but now have a question mark at quarterback following Tom Brady's retirement.

The only two quarterbacks on the Tampa Bay's roster are currently journeyman Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask, who was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft but has just nine pass attempts in his short NFL career.

While ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported that Trask may be the starting quarterback for the organization next season, it wouldn't be shocking to see Tampa Bay move up in the draft to take Brady's successor.

In his latest mock draft, CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson actually had the Buccaneers trading up to the eighth pick to take Levis.

In two seasons as the full-time starter at Kentucky, Levis threw for 5,232 yards with 43 touchdown and 23 interceptions. He completed at least 65 percent of his passes in each season and had a passer rating of at least 148.3.