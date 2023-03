The 6 Biggest Takeaways from a Wild NHL Trade Deadline Week

0 of 6

Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After several weeks of fun that all started when the Islanders acquired Bo Horvat on Jan. 30, the 2023 NHL trade deadline is officially behind us.

The final day was almost as slow as anticipated until John Klingberg going to the Minnesota Wild and Troy Stecher to the Calgary Flames hit at the 3 p.m. ET buzzer. But even if those bigger names never happened and Friday was a complete salary-cap-compliant snoozefest, this still would've been the most eventful NHL trade period in recent memory.

Multiple franchise cornerstones were moved, players who have been floating around the rumor mill for years were finally freed, and a boatload of salary was retained through it all.

Now that it's all over, let's reflect on some of the biggest takeaways from all the trades that did—and didn't—happen.