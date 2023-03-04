The 6 Biggest Takeaways from a Wild NHL Trade Deadline Week

2 of 6

Remember less than two weeks ago when Jimmy Vesey was on the Rangers' first line? No shade to him, but one Kane, one Vladimir Tarasenko and one Kid Line kept intact later, and suddenly he's on the fourth line.

They'll surely test out several line combinations before the playoffs roll around, but the Rangers' top six looked like this for Kane's debut Thursday:

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Tarasenko

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Kane

Then there were the depth additions of Tyler Motte and Niko Mikkola. The Rangers' ratio of quality moves-to-quantity moves was probably the best of the trade deadline, even if they didn't exactly have to twist Kane's arm.

While it's OK to compile a superteam, it'd be silly to assume that leads to any promises in a conference so stacked. New York would be taking on New Jersey in the first round if the NHL season ended today, and the acquisition of Timo Meier on top of what's already been cooking with Jack Hughes and Co. would make this matchup a bloodbath.

One can keep going back to what the Rangers didn't have to give up for all of this, though. St. Louis retained 50 percent of Tarasenko's salary, and Chicago and Arizona retained 75 percent of Kane's salary. The Rangers (potentially) only gave up one of their two first-round picks and no staple roster players.

We can ask ourselves again and again how much the Rangers' acquisitions will matter when the playoffs get here, but at the absolute worst, they make a minimal impact and not hurt the team. And so much potential value for giving up so little is the biggest win of the 2023 deadline.