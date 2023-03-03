Alabama's Bryce Young Responds to Criticism About His Size at 2023 NFL Draft Combine

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The most anticipated measurement in NFL Scouting Combine history is nearly upon us, but Alabama star Bryce Young doesn't believe his size will prevent him from succeeding at the next level.

Speaking to reporters in Indianapolis on Friday, Young said the questions about his size are "fair" but emphasized he's "confident" in what he's capable of doing on the football field.

Young also said he's in the range of 200 pounds.

Young's height and weight have been the subject of intense scrutiny as NFL teams debate where to take him in the 2023 draft.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler noted in October that NFL scouts expect the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will likely measure in at 5'10".

Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the belief among NFL people in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine is Young "will weigh in near" 200 pounds, but he may not hit that mark.

According to Brugler, of the 301 quarterbacks drafted in the previous 25 years, Joe Hamilton in 2000 and Seneca Wallace in 2003 are the only two that were shorter than 6'0" and weighed under 200 pounds.

ESPN's Todd McShay said in January that Young told him he was trying to get his weight up to 210 pounds. His weight this weekend is going to matter more than it should, in part because there's no indication it will be the weight he plays at in games.

But if Young shows that he can add weight without losing any athleticism or skill that makes him one of the best players in this class, teams will likely feel more comfortable selecting him at or near the top of the draft.

There are certainly differences in talent between Young and players like Wallace or Hamilton.

Per ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., Young's scouting report includes "an incredibly quick release" with accuracy and the ability to anticipate throws that hit receivers in stride so they can make plays after the catch.

Those skills won't be on display this weekend. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero (h/t Christian Gonzales of NFL.com) reported Young will wait until Alabama's pro day to throw for scouts.

C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson are expected to take throws in Indianapolis. Pelissero noted Richardson also plans to take part in all of the testing drills.

Young will finally end the mystery of his height and weight when the quarterbacks take center stage at the Scouting Combine on Saturday.