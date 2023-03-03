NFL Rumors: Shaquill Griffin to Be Released or Traded by Jaguars

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to either release or trade cornerback Shaquill Griffin this offseason, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Such a move would free up around $13.1 million in cap space, per that report.

Griffin, 27, was a Pro Bowler with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the organization after being a third-round pick by the team in 2017.

Ahead of the 2020 season he signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Jaguars. His time in Jacksonville has been a disappointment, however, as he didn't register an interception in 2021 across 14 games and only appeared in five contests this past season after being placed on injured reserve with a back injury.

While Griffin was never an interceptions machine, only posting six in Seattle, he was excellent at breaking up the football, notching 48 passes defensed in 57 games with the Seahawks. That number dropped to 11 in 19 games with the Jags.

Griffin acknowledged in late January that his contract number and Jacksonville's need to get under the salary cap left his future with the organization in doubt.

"Right now, it's kind of hard to say right now," he told Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union when asked about his future. "I know I want to be here and kind of continue everything and get back healthy."

"I want to have this year where I'm fully healthy and get a chance to prove everything that I have for this team and, shoot, for my career," he continued. "We'll see. I'm staying hopeful. I know at the end of the day it's business. I know where my heart is; my heart is here. If we can make that work, we will."

If Thursday's reports end up holding true, however, the Jaguars apparently aren't interested in making it work.