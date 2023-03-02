Pitt's Calijah Kancey Runs 4.67 40-Yard Dash; Fastest by DT at NFL Combine Since 2003

Pitt's Calijah Kancey Runs 4.67 40-Yard Dash; Fastest by DT at NFL Combine Since 2003March 2, 2023
Calijah Kancey can scoot.
The Pittsburgh Panthers defensive tackle turned more than a few eyes Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.67-second 40-yard dash.
The fastest time recorded by a DT at the NFL Combine since 2003 (4.67).
That was reminiscent of another Pittsburgh defensive tackle, one who has since completely dominated in his NFL career and is on his way to Canton someday.
Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey ran the fastest 40-yard dash by someone 280+ lbs since 2003
Anytime you can put your name next to a player of Aaron Donald's stature, that's a good thing, even if it's only at the combine. And with 16 sacks from the interior in his college career, including 14.5 in the past two seasons, he was already an intriguing prospect.
So if Kancey was somehow flying under the radar before Thursday, he's earned the full attention of the NFL world now.