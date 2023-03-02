Jaguars Unsure When Calvin Ridley Will Be Reinstated from Gambling Ban, Pederson Says

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The Jacksonville Jaguars are unsure when the NFL will render a decision on suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley's application for reinstatement to the league.

"We really don't, no. We really don't," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters (h/t Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union) at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Thursday. "It's in the league's hands, but we're just waiting for that day."

In March 2022, NFL suspended Ridley for at least the 2022 season after the league discovered that he bet on games in November 2021.

Ridley, who was a member of the Atlanta Falcons at the time, was traded to the Jaguars on Nov. 1, 2022. He applied for reinstatement to the league on Feb. 15, 2023, the first day he was eligible to do so.

Pederson made clear to reporters that he's excited for Ridley's reinstatement and bringing him into the fold, per Harvey.

"We're looking forward to that day. I can only go off of what I've seen on film. He's excitable. He's a top receiver in this league when he's on his game. I'm excited when that day comes that we can embrace him onto our team, and he gives us just another weapon, potentially, for [QB Trevor Lawrence]."

Ridley, 28, caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns during his last full season (2020). He sported a per 17-game average of 84 catches for 1,183 yards and 10 scores during his first three seasons in the league (2018-2020), per Pro Football Reference.

Ridley is set to join a Jaguars team that just tripled their win total from three to nine, won the AFC South and overcame a 27-0 deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in the AFC Wild Card Round. Jacksonville is clearly a team on the rise, and Ridley's addition can certainly help the Jags reach greater heights.