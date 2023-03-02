Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones Wants to Be at Least 2nd-Highest-Paid DT in Next Contract

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Chris Jones has plenty of leverage after he helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title with his dominant play, and the defensive tackle reportedly wants to use that to land a massive deal.

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Jones—who is under contract for just one more season—wants to become "at least the second-highest player at his position" with a new contract extension.

Taylor noted Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald paced the market when he signed a three-year, $95 million contract restructure last offseason.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.