    Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones Wants to Be at Least 2nd-Highest-Paid DT in Next Contract

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 2, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Chris Jones has plenty of leverage after he helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title with his dominant play, and the defensive tackle reportedly wants to use that to land a massive deal.

    According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Jones—who is under contract for just one more season—wants to become "at least the second-highest player at his position" with a new contract extension.

    Taylor noted Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald paced the market when he signed a three-year, $95 million contract restructure last offseason.

