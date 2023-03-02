Ravens' Rashod Bateman Rips GM Eric DeCosta: Stop Blaming Lamar Jackson, WRs

AP Photo/Stew Milne

Baltimore Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman offered a pointed reply Thursday after general manager Eric DeCosta made disparaging remarks about the team's wide receiver room.

While speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday, DeCosta was asked about his shortcomings drafting wide receivers, and offered the following response:

"If I had an answer, that would probably mean I would have some better receivers. ... We're gonna keep swinging. There have been some guys that have been successful players for us that were draft picks. We've never really hit on that All-Pro type of guy, which is disappointing, but it's not for a lack of effort. ... It's one of those anomalies that I really can't explain, other than to say that we're not going to stop trying.

"We're gonna keep swinging and hopefully at one of these points, we're gonna hit the ball out of the park."

Apparently feeling slighted by DeCosta's comments, Bateman fired back Thursday on Twitter, writing:

"How bout you play to your players' strength and stop pointing the finger at us and [quarterback Lamar Jackson] … Blame the one you let do this. … We take heat 24/7. And keep us healthy. … Care about US and see what happen. Ain't no promises tho. … Tired of y'all lyin' and cap'n on players for no reason."

Bateman, who was the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, has yet to live up to expectations primarily because of injuries.

The University of Minnesota product missed five games because of a groin injury as a rookie and made only four starts that season, but he showed plenty of potential. He finished with 46 receptions for 515 yards and one touchdown.

Bateman started to flash big-play ability early in the 2022 season with 15 catches for 285 yards (19 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. However, he played only six games before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

Bateman's absence left a clear void in the Ravens' receiving corps. Jackson and later Tyler Huntley leaned primarily on tight end Mark Andrews, who led the team with 73 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns.

Among wide receivers, DeMarcus Robinson led the team with 48 catches and 458 yards, while Devin Duvernay was tops among Ravens wide receivers with three touchdown grabs.

In his five seasons with the Ravens, Jackson has enjoyed a great deal of success under center, earning two Pro Bowl nods, one first-team All-Pro selection and the 2019 NFL MVP award. The Ravens have also reached the playoffs in four of his five seasons, although they have only one playoff win to show for it.

Jackson's regular-season success hasn't coincided with Ravens wide receivers putting up big numbers. The most productive season by a Ravens wideout during Jackson's tenure came in 2021, when Marquise "Hollywood" Brown finished with 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. Baltimore traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals last offseason.

Jackson's future with the Ravens is now in flux, as the two sides have been unable to agree to a long-term contract. If they can't get a deal done by Tuesday, the Ravens will have to place the franchise tag on him to prevent him from becoming a free agent.

Jackson and the wide receiver corps have been scapegoats at times for the lack of production in Baltimore's passing game. But the dueling comments made by DeCosta and Bateman suggest there is a disconnect within the organization regarding who or what is to blame.