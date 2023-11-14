Warriors' Stephen Curry Out vs. Timberwolves with Injury; Reportedly Has Knee Sprain

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is listed as out for Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to knee soreness, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania added that Curry is believed to have a sprained knee, though the injury is not expected to sideline him for long:

Curry played 36 minutes and scored 38 points in Sunday's 116-110 loss to the Timberwolves. Through 11 games this season, he's averaging 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 44.6 percent from beyond the arc. However, the Warriors are 6-5 and are riding a three-game losing streak into Tuesday's contest.

Curry was limited to 56 games last season due to various injuries. He suffered a left shoulder subluxation early in the year and then suffered partial ligament tears as well as a contusion in his left leg in February. It was the fourth straight year that the two-time NBA MVP has played in less than 65 games.

When he was on the floor last season, Curry performed at a level reminiscent of his MVP campaigns. He averaged 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from three-point range.

The Warriors finished sixth in the Western Conference with a 44-38 record last season. Their bid to defend their 2022 NBA championship fell short when they were eliminated from the playoffs in the conference semifinals by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Golden State maintained its core this offseason by re-signing star forward Draymond Green. The team also acquired longtime rival Chris Paul in a trade that sent rising young guard Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards.