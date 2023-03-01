X

    8 Players Ejected After Fight in Kentucky-Florida Game at Women's SEC Tournament

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 1, 2023

    GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 01: Tatyana Wyche #2 of the Florida Gators walks off the court after being ejected from the game along with several other Florida Gators and Kentucky Wildcats players in the second quarter during the first round of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 01, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
    Eakin Howard/Getty Images

    It didn't take long for the fireworks to begin in the SEC women's basketball tournament.

    During the second quarter of Wednesday's first-round game between Florida and Kentucky, eight players were ejected in connection to a brief shoving match.

    ESPN @espn

    Eight players were ejected in the SEC women's tournament after a scuffle broke out during the Kentucky-Florida game.<br><br>The game was delayed over 20 minutes. <a href="https://t.co/iXUgUzltgj">pic.twitter.com/iXUgUzltgj</a>

    Tempers boiled over when Gators forward Tatyana Wyche threw the ball toward Wildcats forward Ajae Petty and then ran across the court to confront her. Players from both teams came off their respective benches to help defuse the situation.

    According to Caroline Makauskas of the Lexington Herald-Leader, Wyche and Petty were both assessed technical fouls, with Wyche getting dismissed from the game. Seven additional players were ejected for leaving the bench: Faith Dut, Ra Shaya Kyle and Taliyah Wyche for Florida and Cassidy Rowe, Eniya Russell, Zennia Thomas and Saniah Tyler for Kentucky.

    The winner of Wednesday's contest will play sixth-seeded Alabama in the second round Thursday, and it might have to do so while shorthanded depending on whether the SEC issues any additional punishments.

    8 Players Ejected After Fight in Kentucky-Florida Game at Women's SEC Tournament
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon