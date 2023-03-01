8 Players Ejected After Fight in Kentucky-Florida Game at Women's SEC Tournament

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

It didn't take long for the fireworks to begin in the SEC women's basketball tournament.

During the second quarter of Wednesday's first-round game between Florida and Kentucky, eight players were ejected in connection to a brief shoving match.

Tempers boiled over when Gators forward Tatyana Wyche threw the ball toward Wildcats forward Ajae Petty and then ran across the court to confront her. Players from both teams came off their respective benches to help defuse the situation.

According to Caroline Makauskas of the Lexington Herald-Leader, Wyche and Petty were both assessed technical fouls, with Wyche getting dismissed from the game. Seven additional players were ejected for leaving the bench: Faith Dut, Ra Shaya Kyle and Taliyah Wyche for Florida and Cassidy Rowe, Eniya Russell, Zennia Thomas and Saniah Tyler for Kentucky.

The winner of Wednesday's contest will play sixth-seeded Alabama in the second round Thursday, and it might have to do so while shorthanded depending on whether the SEC issues any additional punishments.