X

    Texans' DeMeco Ryans Calls Bryce Young an 'Outstanding' QB Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 1, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 31: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    Consider new Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans a fan of Alabama quarterback and NFL prospect Bryce Young.

    "I know Bryce is an outstanding leader from what I've seen, and an outstanding quarterback," he told reporters Tuesday. "It's no surprise the success that he's had. Just because of the makeup, the type of guy that he is. Wishing him the best moving forward."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.