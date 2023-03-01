Commanders Rank Last in NFLPA's Free-Agency Report Cards; Vikings, Dolphins Top List

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As free agency approaches, the NFL Players Association has released report cards for each team with information about a number of subjects as players decide where they will sign.

The NFLPA said in an introduction to the report cards:

"One of our core jobs as a union is to improve the overall working conditions for our players, which includes the daily experience of players at the team facilities away from the lights and cameras. ... Our goals were to highlight positive clubs, identify areas that could use improvement, and highlight best practices and standards."

Dan Graziano of ESPN noted the Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders were the top three teams in the overall rankings, while the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders ranked as the bottom three.

The grades were calculated from a 60-question confidential questionnaire that 1,300 players filled out.

Teams were graded on the following eight subjects:

Treatment of Families

Nutrition

Weight Room

Strength Staff

Training Room

Training Staff

Locker Room

Travel

The Commanders ranked last overall and received a F grade in treatment of families and an F-minus grade for training room, travel and locker room.

By comparison, the Vikings received an A, A-minus or A-plus grade in every category.

While much of the NFL's offseason discussion focuses on the field and what will make teams more competitive, this gives players information to consider aside from teams' playoff chances based on roster makeup.

The legal tampering window for free agency this year starts March 13, and the new league year begins March 15.