NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Opted Against Contract Last Year to Fully Rehab Injury

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is preparing to sign with a team this offseason after opting against doing so during the 2022 season so he could focus on injury recovery.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Beckham "wasn't close enough to 100 percent" last season, so he decided to "focus all of his attention on his rehabilitation program" rather than signing with one of the teams he visited with, which included the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants.

Beckham suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams two seasons ago, and now that he is one year removed from surgery to repair the knee injury, the belief is he will have a more robust market in free agency.

