Raiders Rumors: Chandler Jones, Darren Waller 'Expected Back' for 2023 Season

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly aren't expected to move on from pass-rusher Chandler Jones or tight end Darren Waller this offseason.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Jones and Waller have two of the biggest salary cap hits on the team, but the Raiders don't intend to cut or trade either of them.

Howe noted that while multiple teams have shown interest in acquiring Waller, the Raiders want to keep him and give their next quarterback another big-time weapon to complement No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams.

