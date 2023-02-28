NFL Trade Rumors: Texans' Brandin Cooks Drawing Interest from 'Multiple' Teams

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Houston Texans may trade wide receiver Brandin Cooks this offseason after exploring the possibility during the 2022 campaign.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported "multiple" teams have expressed interest in the veteran, who "reiterated this offseason his desire to change teams and join a playoff contender after going 11-38-1 with the Texans over the past three seasons."

With that trade request as the backdrop, there is a "respectful dialogue" between the Texans and Cooks as the AFC South team attempts to find a trade partner.

Yet Adam Schefter reported in November that Houston was not able to trade him because it asked for a second- and fourth-round draft pick in return. Teams were unwilling to give up those multiple picks plus take on the wide receiver's $18 million fully guaranteed money for the 2023 season.

Wilson noted the Texans will likely have to pay a portion of that salary to make a trade work, especially if they are going to get the type of draft capital they desire in a potential deal.

After no trade happened ahead of the deadline this past season, Cooks sat out a game against the Philadelphia Eagles and posted a cryptic tweet:

Cooks will turn 30 years old in September and is on a different timeline than the rebuilding Texans. It will likely take some time for the front office to build a contender, and the wide receiver may be past his prime at that point.

Trading him now could also help the team get something back in return before he potentially signs elsewhere when he hits free agency in 2025 or sooner with a potential 2024 out in his contract.

The Oregon State product has played for the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and Texans throughout his career.

His resume includes six seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards, including as recently as 2021 when he was on the Texans. Cooks posted 57 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last season.

It remains to be seen whether he will be moved this offseason, but a contender looking for wide receiver depth could do much worse than someone with such a proven track record.