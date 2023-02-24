Padres' Manny Machado Commits MLB's 1st Pitch-Clock Violation in Spring Training Game

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado became the first batter to commit a pitch-clock violation in spring training during his at-bat against Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray on Friday.

The pitch-clock rules are now in effect, with Machado violating a rule that requires batters to be ready to face pitching within eight seconds of entering the batter's box.

Machado was not ready to hit at the eight-second mark as he wound up his pre-pitch routine in the box before facing Ray.

The Padres third baseman was issued a strike, but it ultimately didn't matter because he laced a single anyway.

"Ah, man," Machado said as he smiled during an interview with Bally Sports broadcaster Bob Scanlan. "I mean, I'm about to make a big adjustment. I might be 0-1 down a lot, a lot this year, man. It's super-fast. It's definitely an adjustment period, it's going to be. I'm going down in the history books!"

The pitch-clock violations are among the new rules being introduced in baseball this year. Others include defensive shift bans, limiting pitchers' pickoff move attempts and bigger bases, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

There's still a month-plus left of spring training for players to adjust to the new rules. For now, we should see more examples of players getting used to everything as Opening Day approaches on March 30.