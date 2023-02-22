X

    NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane, Rangers Trade 'Not Impossible' Before 2023 Deadline

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 22, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 21: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks fist bumps a young fan prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at United Center on February 21, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Patrick Kane getting traded to the New York Rangers may be a long shot at this point, but it reportedly isn't completely out of the question.

    ESPN's Emily Kaplan wrote: "I believe he has asked to explore whether going to the Rangers is still an option. It's not impossible, but it would require serious maneuvering."

