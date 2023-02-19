X

    Jonathan Toews Won't Be Traded by Blackhawks at NHL Deadline amid Illness

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 19, 2023

    EDMONTON, CANADA - JANUARY 28: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates during the game against the Edmonton Oilers on January 28, 2023 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

    Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson confirmed Sunday that the team wouldn't be trading Jonathan Toews ahead of the Friday, March 3, trade deadline as he deals with symptoms of both long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

    Emily Kaplan @emilymkaplan

    Just caught up with Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson.<br><br>He confirmed that with the uncertainty about captain Jonathan Toews health he will not be traded.

    It was a joint decision between the player and organization, with Toews releasing the following statement Sunday:

    Chicago Blackhawks @NHLBlackhawks

    A statement from Captain Jonathan Toews ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/tn7CP57bQN">pic.twitter.com/tn7CP57bQN</a>

    Toews, 34, hasn't played since Jan. 28. Before his illness sidelined him he had posted 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games.

    Scott Powers @ByScottPowers

    Kyle Davidson said the trade deadline is secondary and he just hopes Jonathan Toews can play again this season.

    He also missed the 2020-21 season with chronic immune response syndrome.

    "I think there are a lot of things that I piled up and my body fell apart," Towes said in 2021. "... I couldn't quite recover, and my immune system was reacting to everything I did—any kind of stress. Anything I would do throughout the day, it was just always kind of a stress response. So it took some time, and that was the frustrating part, not knowing when or how we were going to get over the hump."

    Jonathan Toews @JonathanToews

    I wasn't too vocal about the things I went through this year. I appreciate the understanding and support and wanted to share this message on where I'm at. <a href="https://t.co/3qgftKki10">pic.twitter.com/3qgftKki10</a>

    The likely future Hall of Famer has been a mainstay for the Blackhawks and is one of the most legendary figures in the history of the franchise and Chicago sports in general, winning three Stanley Cup titles with the organization.

    Toews has accumulated 371 goals and 509 assists in his career. He'll face a fascinating decision in the offseason, however, when he's eligible to become a free agent. If chasing another title is a priority, he'll likely move on, as the cellar-dwelling Blackhawks have an NHL-worst 39 points this season and don't seem likely to return to contention anytime soon.

    So it's possible that Toews has played his last game in Chicago for the Blackhawks. If that's the case, it was a memorable ride for the team's longtime captain.

