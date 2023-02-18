MLB Rumors: Manny Machado Was Offered 5-Year, $105M Contract Extension by Padres

Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres reportedly offered Manny Machado a contract extension that is seemingly well below his market value.

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the National League West team offered the third baseman a five-year extension worth $105 million that would be added to the 10-year deal he signed in 2019. That deal has an opt-out after the fifth year, and Machado told reporters Friday he plans on exercising it and becoming a free agent following the 2023 campaign.

Acee noted the Padres also "ignored" the Feb. 16 deadline that Machado set when it came to finalizing a contract extension.

"I just wanted to focus on baseball," Machado said when asked why he set such a deadline.

"So once the season started, I didn't want to really continue talking about contracts or the business side of things. I just want to focus on my team and the guys in here and what our goal is—to win a championship. So (Thursday) was our deadline, and after that it was just focus on baseball, going out there and winning."

The deal he signed in 2019 was for 10 years and $300 million. While opting out after 2023 would leave $150 million on the table, it isn't difficult to envision Machado making more on the open market.

After all, he will turn 31 years old in July and is younger than Aaron Judge and three months older than Xander Bogaerts. Judge inked a nine-year, $360 million contract with the New York Yankees this offseason, while Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million during the same winter.

Machado could make something similar ahead of the 2024 season with a resume that includes six All-Star selections, two Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger and a Platinum Glove.

He has also played 150 or more games every season since 2014, except the shortened 2020 season when he played all 60. What's more, he showed few signs of slowing down in 2022 by slashing .298/.366/.531 with 32 home runs and 102 RBI.

San Diego has been aggressive with its roster makeup and will trot out a lineup that includes Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatís Jr. and Xander Bogaerts in 2023.

It just may need more of a commitment to keep that group together for 2024.