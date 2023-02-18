MLB Rumors: Aaron Nola, Phillies Open Talks Over Long-Term Contract Extension

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The Philadelphia Phillies have begun negotiations with starting pitcher Aaron Nola's camp regarding a long-term extension, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic:

"They have engaged Nola's camp in negotiations on a potential long-term extension, according to multiple major-league sources. They have exchanged offers. Team officials declined to comment on the progress of the talks, as did Nola's agent, Joe Longo of Paragon Sports."

Nola is set to become a free agent in 2023, but Gelb said there's momentum toward getting a deal done this spring. The starting pitcher commented on the matter.

"My reps are handling it," Nola said. "I don't really know, honestly. I love it here. I think everybody loves it here. Everybody that comes to this team. I talked to Craig Kimbrel the other day when he came in and he was like, 'I could see how much fun it is just from afar.' It's a fun clubhouse. It's a fun group of guys."

Nola added that he will not continue negotiations after March 30, the date of the Phillies' Opening Day game at the Texas Rangers.

The 29-year-old has played all eight of his MLB seasons with the Phillies. He made the All-Star team in 2018 and finished top seven in the National League Cy Young voting three times. Last year, Nola went 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 235 strikeouts in 205.0 innings.

Nola has also made 32 or more starts in each of the last four full MLB seasons. For his career, the eight-year MLB veteran sports a 78-62 record with a 3.60 ERA and a 10.1 K/9 rate.

Barring an extension, Nola will finish out a five-year, $56.75 million deal that will pay him $16 million in 2023.