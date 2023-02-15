Todd McShay NFL Mock Draft: Texans, Raiders, Panthers Get Stroud, Levis, Richardson

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Four quarterbacks went off the board in ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay's latest 2023 NFL mock draft released Wednesday.

McShay projected the Indianapolis Colts to move up from No. 4 to No. 1 in a trade with the Chicago Bears to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. McShay also mocked Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to the Houston Texans at No. 2, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 7 and Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson to the Carolina Panthers at No. 9.

If the draft plays out like that, it will be a far cry from the 2022 NFL draft when the Pittsburgh Steelers made Kenny Pickett the only first-round quarterback taken.

