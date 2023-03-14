NFL Rumors: James Bradberry, Eagles Agree to 3-Year, $38M Contract in Free Agency

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

James Bradberry got himself paid, and he didn't have to leave Philadelphia to do it.

The veteran cornerback turned a strong 2022 season into a four-year, $38 million million deal with the Eagles on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal reportedly includes $20 million in guaranteed money and an additional $6 million in incentives.

Bradberry, 29, was excellent for Philly in his first season with the team, posting 44 tackles, three interceptions and a defensive touchdown. While that didn't earn him a Pro Bowl bid, he was a second-team All-Pro selection and paired with Darius Slay, C.J.Gardner-Johnson and Avonte Maddox to give the Eagles one of the better secondaries in football.

That, paired with the NFL's best rush and one of its most versatile offenses, helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl. So Bradberry came into the offseason with a clear goal in mind—get paid.

"I think I deserve top dollar, he told reporters in February. "It's just a matter of who's out there willing to pay it at the end of the day."

"I would probably say I want to go to a team that has a good roster," he added at the time. "And of course, I want the number to be right. What that number is in my head, I haven't figured it out. I got more time to think about it. But I know I want to be on a good roster."

The Eagles certainly have one of those, especially with the veteran cornerback returning. The team had plenty of key free agents to potentially re-sign in the offseason, so they'll likely have something of a different look in 2023. But the secondary should once again be excellent with Bradberry returning to the fold.