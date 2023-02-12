Puppy Bowl 2023: Recap, MVP, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.

They say that the the hardest thing to do in sports is repeat as champions, but Team Fluff could be building a Puppy Bowl dynasty after winning its second consecutive championship over Team Ruff 86-83 in the 19th edition of the big game.

They did so in dramatic fashion as well. After blowing a huge second-half lead, Fluff won the game in the first-ever Puppy Bowl overtime.

It's the first time the matchup has a repeat winner since Team Fluff did it four years ago in a legacy-defining performance.

The MVP of the game has yet to be announced.

This year's event featured 122 dogs from 67 different shelters and rescue organizations across the country and the Caribbean. It was also a historic Puppy Bowl as it was the first time a Native American rescue organization was featured, and it was also the first edition in which a puppy from Dominica in the West Indies has participated.

Of course, the Puppy Bowl has traditionally led to every dog participating finding a new home, the expectation is no different after this year's game.

"We really couldn't ask for a better platform," Chrissy Beckles, founder and president of The Sato Project, a nonprofit that rescues abused and abandoned dogs across the country and in territories like Puerto Rico, told CNN. "I can't think of a single negative for this–only that it's only once a year."

After a cagey, back-and-forth affair through the early parts of the first half, the defending champs, sparked by a late second-quarter run, took a 14-point lead into halftime and didn't look back, seemingly leaving Team Ruff in the dust.

The second half took a turn for the worse for Team Fluff, however, as its rival scored 31 unanswered points to tie things up at 73 in the final minute of the game.

The drama only increased in the closing seconds as the game's first-ever double touchdown sent the game to overtime for the first time in history, when Team Fluff ultimately won it.

Super Bowl fans can only hope for this type of drama and offensive fireworks between the Chiefs and Eagles on Sunday night.