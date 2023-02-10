Stefon Diggs Talks Goal of Playing with Brother Trevon, Possible Cowboys Future

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs says he and his brother Trevon Diggs, a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, share a goal of playing on the same team someday.

In an interview ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Stefon was asked about Trevon's assertion Thursday that Cowboys Nation needs to help get Stefon to Dallas for a Diggs brothers reunion:

Stefon did not confirm or deny interest in such a move, but he said playing alongside his younger brother is something he has always wanted to do.

"I always wanted to be with my brother," he said. "That's a thing. He knows that, though, so he's playing on the heartstrings a little bit."

Stefon added that he grew up a Cowboys fan and follows them because of his brother, and he noted he and Trevon talk about playing together "all the time."

When asked if he feels it is more likely he and Trevon play together in a Super Bowl or against each other like Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will Sunday, Stefon said: "I don't know. We'll see."

The Diggs brothers are two of the best players in the NFL at their respective positions, and they have played against each other in the Pro Bowl in each of the past two years.

This year, Stefon attempted to throw a pass on a trick play, but his little brother intercepted him.

Stefon, 29, has spent the past three seasons in Buffalo, and he has made the Pro Bowl each year and was a first-team All-Pro in 2020. He has finished the past three campaigns with at least 100 catches and 1,200 yards, plus he has scored double-digit touchdowns in the past two seasons.

The 24-year-old Trevon was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and he has been a Pro Bowler in the last two seasons and was a first-team All-Pro in 2021. He led the league with 11 interceptions last season and had three picks and 14 passes defended in 2022.

While Trevon is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, Stefon is signed through 2027. That means a trade would be the only way for Stefon to join Trevon in Dallas in the near future, and the Bills are highly unlikely to move quarterback Josh Allen's favorite target.

The likeliest scenario for the Diggs brothers to play together may be that Trevon leaves Dallas in free agency and signs with Buffalo.

The Cowboys figure to place the franchise tag on Trevon rather than letting him walk, though, so the Diggs brothers' goal to play on the same team may only be a dream for now.