Bulls Trade Rumors: CHI Open to Listening to Offers for Alex Caruso Ahead of Deadline

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls may be willing to move Alex Caruso for the right price.

Jamal Collier of ESPN reported Monday that the Eastern Conference team "has been open to listening to offers on the reserve guard." However, it would "likely have to be blown away" by an offer to complete such a move ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Of note, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports previously said the team wants two first-round picks for Caruso (h/t Sam Quinn of CBS Sports).

That would be a steep price for a role player who has missed time this season and is averaging 5.7 points per game. But it should be noted that Caruso's impact rarely comes in the form of scoring; he is a dominant defensive player who sets the tone on that end.

He is averaging 1.7 steals per game, and opponents are shooting 1.6 percentage point worse than normal when he defends them, per NBA.com.

That defense would play for any contender, especially from a veteran with a championship pedigree from his time on the Los Angeles Lakers. But it may cost too much to pry Caruso from the Bulls.