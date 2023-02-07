X

    Bulls Trade Rumors: CHI Open to Listening to Offers for Alex Caruso Ahead of Deadline

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 7, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 26: Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls reacts following a basket during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on January 26, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

    The Chicago Bulls may be willing to move Alex Caruso for the right price.

    Jamal Collier of ESPN reported Monday that the Eastern Conference team "has been open to listening to offers on the reserve guard." However, it would "likely have to be blown away" by an offer to complete such a move ahead of Thursday's deadline.

    Of note, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports previously said the team wants two first-round picks for Caruso (h/t Sam Quinn of CBS Sports).

    That would be a steep price for a role player who has missed time this season and is averaging 5.7 points per game. But it should be noted that Caruso's impact rarely comes in the form of scoring; he is a dominant defensive player who sets the tone on that end.

    He is averaging 1.7 steals per game, and opponents are shooting 1.6 percentage point worse than normal when he defends them, per NBA.com.

    That defense would play for any contender, especially from a veteran with a championship pedigree from his time on the Los Angeles Lakers. But it may cost too much to pry Caruso from the Bulls.

