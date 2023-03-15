Report: Former Browns QB Jacoby Brissett, Commanders Agree to 1-Year, $8M Contract

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Jacoby Brissett is reportedly heading to his fourth team in as many years.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Brissett has agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with the Washington Commanders that can reach a maximum of $10 million.

Brissett, 30, has officially earned the journeyman title, playing for the New England Patriots (2016), Indianapolis Colts (2018-20), Miami Dolphins (2021) and the Cleveland Browns last season.

He's spent time as both a starter and backup for those teams, serving as the starter for 11 games in Cleveland last year during Deshaun Watson's suspension. But he produced only mediocre results, throwing for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 64 percent of his passes.

The Browns, in turn, went just 4-7 in his starts.

And once Watson returned, the NC State product returned to the sidelines. At this stage in his career, he is best viewed as a solid backup, a role Washington likely envisions for him.

So, it isn't a sexy signing for the Commanders, but it is one that should pay off in the event that Sam Howell finds himself injured or failing to live up to expectations.

Brissett won't provide flashy moments and highlight-reel plays, but he's more than capable of managing a game in a pinch.