Eagles Rumors: Fletcher Cox Agrees to 1-Year, $10M in 2023 NFL Free Agency

Fletcher Cox and the Philadelphia Eagles are running it back.

The veteran defensive tackle agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal to return to Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, turning down more lucrative offers to stay in Philly.

He's one of several longtime Eagles returning to the team, including center Jason Kelce and defensive end Brandon Graham.

Cox has been a mainstay in the Philadelphia defense over the past 11 years and one of the best interior defensive lineman in football, earning six Pro Bowl bids and a first-team All-Pro selection in his career.

The 32-year-old continued to play at a high level in 2022, accumulating 43 tackles (seven for loss), seven sacks, 14 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. It was his seventh season with five or more sacks, an impressive run for an interior pass-rusher.

And he combined with players like Haason Reddick (16 sacks), Javon Hargrave (11 sacks), Josh Sweat (11 sacks) and Brandon Graham (11 sacks) to give the Eagles the most fearsome pass rush in football. Philadelphia's 70 sacks were easily the most in the NFL, 15 more than the second-place Kansas City Chiefs (55).

That, in turn, helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance, where they fell just short to the aforementioned Chiefs.

With Hargrave departing in free agency but Jordan Davis returning, the Eagles had questions about the interior of the line heading into the offseason. Keeping Cox should help keep in place the most dangerous pass rush in football.

It remains to be seen how many productive seasons Cox has left in the bank, but it's clear the Eagles felt confident enough in his continued effectiveness to ensure he continued cashing his checks in Philadelphia.