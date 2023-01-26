AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 25

3 of 3

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Making the fourth defense of his TNT Championship in as many weeks, Darby Allin squared off with The House of Black's Buddy Matthews.

Following a chaotic brawl involving Sting, Malakai Black, Brody King and Ortiz, champion and challenger settled into a damn good back-and-forth match. Matthews scored several near-falls, exploiting the exhaustion a jet-lagged Allin experienced following a flight back from Japan, but could not keep the champ down.

Allin scored the win off of the Coffin Drop but was immediately threatened by Samoa Joe via video, who promised that winning the TNT title was the biggest mistake of the face-painted antihero's life.

Allin has developed into one of the constants when it comes to consistently great in-ring output. Not everyone will like his style, but there is little denying the quality of his work. He has mastered the formula for an effective big vs. little match-up and it showed here.

This was the first real opportunity we have had to see Matthews perform in a singles match setting and he excelled. This was a throwback to the Cruiserweight Championship matches he had back in WWE when he would routinely steal shows with Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, and others.

The post-match promo from Joe suggests the feud with Allin is not over but given the fact that we saw that particular pairing work consecutive matches against each other back at the turn of the calendar, it is probably one we do not need to go back to so soon.

Result

Allin defeated Matthews

Grade

B+

Top Moments

Prior to the match, a fantastic video package paying tribute to the late Jay Briscoe aired. A tough, emotional watch, for sure.