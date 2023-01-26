AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 25January 26, 2023
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 25
AEW paid tribute to the late, great Jay Briscoe Wednesday night on Dynamite in a match featuring his brother, Mark, and longtime friend, Jay Lethal.
The competitors honored the legacy of the former Ring of Honor World champion in an emotion-filled contest, just one week after Briscoe's shocking and untimely passing.
That match headlined a broadcast that also featured TNT champion Darby Allin renewing his rivalry with The House of Black and Bryan Danielson combatting Brian Cage as he inches closer to a world title match with MJF.
Match Card
- In Memory of Jay Briscoe: Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal
- TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews
- Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage
- Action Andretti and Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara
- Ruby Riott vs. Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD
- JungleHook vs. "All Ego" Ethan Page and Matt Hardy
- Family Therapy featuring The Gunns and The Acclaimed
Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks and Action Andretti
- Excalibur pointed out that Jericho's recent losses to Andretti and Starks mark the first time The Ocho has lost consecutive matches in AEW.
- Andretti wiped out Daniel Garcia at ringside, allowing Guevara to do the same to him off the distraction.
- Chants of "we want Ricky" gave way to a hot tag to the charismatic babyface, popping the crowd and upping the pace.
- Starks was overconfident, strutting on the top rope until Guevara wiped him out with a cutter.
- Andretti launched himself into consecutive tope suicidas on the opposition.
- Guevara attempted to break up a pinfall but accidentally elbowed Jericho.
- Starks eliminated Jericho from the equation by sending him face-first into the ring post.
The Jericho Appreciation Society looked to stop the proverbial bleeding in the night's opening contest as Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara battled the pesky Action Andretti and "Absolute" Ricky Starks in the night's opening tag team contest.
In the end, it was Daniel Garcia's perfectly timed interference that helped the reeling heels score the tainted victory.
A solid opener with great action from the participants, it concluded in a manner that made sense. Jericho shoved Garcia into a supporting role, forcing him to learn underneath Guevara. Chastised for losing to Andretti on Rampage, it was Garcia who was the difference maker as he rocked Andretti with Floyd the baseball bat, allowing The Spanish God to pick up the fall.
The win broke the heels' losing streak while protecting the red-hot Starks, who was easily the most over guy in the entire show. He is a star and it is about damn time he is being treated like one.
Kudos to Andretti, who does not have a fraction of the experience of the guys he was in the ring with but rarely appeared overwhelmed or out of place.
Result
Jericho and Guevara defeated Andretti and Starks
Grade
B+
Top Moments
TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews
- Prior to the match, a fantastic video package paying tribute to the late Jay Briscoe aired. A tough, emotional watch, for sure.
- The lights went out mid-match and when they came back on, Malakai Black and Brody King confronted Sting, only for Ortiz to make the save. A brawl broke out heading into the commercial, just as Matthews delivered a Liger Bomb to Allin for a near-fall.
- Matthews broke out a buckle bomb and a stomp, an obvious wink and nod to former WWE teammate Seth Rollins.
- Allin broke out the Scorpion Death Drop from the ropes for a near-fall.
Making the fourth defense of his TNT Championship in as many weeks, Darby Allin squared off with The House of Black's Buddy Matthews.
Following a chaotic brawl involving Sting, Malakai Black, Brody King and Ortiz, champion and challenger settled into a damn good back-and-forth match. Matthews scored several near-falls, exploiting the exhaustion a jet-lagged Allin experienced following a flight back from Japan, but could not keep the champ down.
Allin scored the win off of the Coffin Drop but was immediately threatened by Samoa Joe via video, who promised that winning the TNT title was the biggest mistake of the face-painted antihero's life.
Allin has developed into one of the constants when it comes to consistently great in-ring output. Not everyone will like his style, but there is little denying the quality of his work. He has mastered the formula for an effective big vs. little match-up and it showed here.
This was the first real opportunity we have had to see Matthews perform in a singles match setting and he excelled. This was a throwback to the Cruiserweight Championship matches he had back in WWE when he would routinely steal shows with Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, and others.
The post-match promo from Joe suggests the feud with Allin is not over but given the fact that we saw that particular pairing work consecutive matches against each other back at the turn of the calendar, it is probably one we do not need to go back to so soon.
Result
Allin defeated Matthews
Grade
B+
Top Moments