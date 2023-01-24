Kyle Kuzma Talks Trade Rumors, Possibly Signing Wizards Contract in Free Agency

KeShawn Ennis /NBAE via Getty Images

Kyle Kuzma is no stranger to trade rumors. So he isn't sweating the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, even after his teammate Rui Hachimura was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

"Nah," he told The Athletic's Josh Robbins when asked if he worries about the trade deadline. "I've been in trade talks five out of six years in my career. So, I've seen it. I've been through it. I understand it. I've been in trade rumors at the highest of the highest levels year after year. So, I'm numb to white noise and noise in general. I don't get rattled and I don't get bothered. I'm really an unbothered person at this point in my life."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that the Hachimura trade came in part because re-signing Kuzma this summer was a bigger priority for the Wizards than re-signing the traded power forward:

While Kuzma's future is up in the air, he told The Athletic he'd consider re-signing in Washington.

"For sure. One hundred percent," he said. "They showed me love. They have allowed me to have a platform to show my game and show the league I'm not just a role player. I'm someone that's arriving right now. That's the biggest thing for me."

Arriving indeed. Kuzma, 27, is having a superb season, averaging career highs in points (21.8 PPG), assists (4.0 APG) and field-goal percentage (45.7 percent). He's emerged as a legitimate core piece for the Wizards alongside Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porziņģis, even as the team has struggled to a 20-26 record.

Injuries have played a part in that, however, as that Big Three have only been on the court together for 23 of Washington's 46 games this season.

The hope going forward is that Kuzma will have plenty of on-court time with his star teammates. The ascending forward is just grateful to feel wanted in Washington.

"It's like being wanted to be married, wanted to have a relationship. As a person, you love that, you feel love," he said. "You feel that and it makes you alive. It's a great thing, especially when you think of the landscape of this sport between teams and players. Players are gone year after year. There are such short stints now. For anybody to want to keep you long-term, that's a blessing.